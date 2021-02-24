Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SHAK opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -180.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,073.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

