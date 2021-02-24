SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the software’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -302.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,076,103.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,918.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,009 shares of company stock valued at $19,966,923 over the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

