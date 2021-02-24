SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

