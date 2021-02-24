SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

TDS stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

