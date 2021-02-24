SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 757 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Waters by 160.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Waters by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 230.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $278.88 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.77 and its 200-day moving average is $233.62.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

