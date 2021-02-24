SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,442,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,012,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $141.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

