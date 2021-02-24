SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,421,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 21.8% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,522,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 26.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 317,836 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Bilibili by 24.0% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after acquiring an additional 260,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bilibili by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Bilibili stock opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

