SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,684 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 513.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RLI by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2,320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RLI by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

RLI stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

