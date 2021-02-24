SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

