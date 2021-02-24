SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.