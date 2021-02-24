SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.80.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

