SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 183,908 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley lowered The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

