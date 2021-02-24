SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,508.63 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

