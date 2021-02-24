SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in LivaNova by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.