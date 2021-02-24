SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.54. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

