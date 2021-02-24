SFL Co. Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SFL in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $934.88 million, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

