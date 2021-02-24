Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. SES has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

