Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,622.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

