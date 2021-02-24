Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.39

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.39 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 126.90 ($1.66). Serco Group plc (SRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 2,791,544 shares.

SRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.40 ($2.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

