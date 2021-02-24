SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will post $90,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the highest is $110,000.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full year sales of $380,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SenesTech.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SenesTech (SNES)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.