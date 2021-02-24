Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,168 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,168 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.27.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

