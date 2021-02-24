Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $522.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.21 and a 200 day moving average of $342.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

