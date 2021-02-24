Sei Investments Co. Has $15.93 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 1,216.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

