Sei Investments Co. Has $14.94 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,930,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $365.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

