Sei Investments Co. Has $14.66 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

