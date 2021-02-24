Sei Investments Co. Has $13.99 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

