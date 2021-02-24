SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.