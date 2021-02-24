Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $72.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.