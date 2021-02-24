SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 663,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,744 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

