SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 423.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

