SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

