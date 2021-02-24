SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

