SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.