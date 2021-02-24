SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GH opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.70.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

