SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

