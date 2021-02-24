SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $350.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

