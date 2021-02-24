SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3,058.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of -316.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.