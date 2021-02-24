SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard stock opened at $350.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $348.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

