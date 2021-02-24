SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

AMT stock opened at $223.17 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

