SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.