SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.