SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

