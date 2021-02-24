SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 591 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 314,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 410,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $87,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $68,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.