SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $443,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,631,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT opened at $263.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.51 and a 200-day moving average of $233.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $274.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.