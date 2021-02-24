Scotiabank Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $51.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 152.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

