Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.46

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

