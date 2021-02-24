Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.71

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.71 and last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 10628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74.

In other Schrödinger news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $38,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $307,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,005 shares of company stock valued at $54,437,034.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after buying an additional 971,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,975,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

