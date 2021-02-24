Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

Get Scholastic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.51.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholastic (SCHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.