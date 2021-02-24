Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €143.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €117.92 ($138.73).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

EPA SU opened at €123.70 ($145.53) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €125.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.07. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.