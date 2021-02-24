Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after buying an additional 814,389 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,314,000 after buying an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $684,200. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

SLB stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 245,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

